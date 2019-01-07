Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-07 / 11:33 *Press Release* *PNE Group: Quaero European Infrastructure Fund acquires an additional three WKN wind farms in France* Cuxhaven/Husum, January 7, 2019 - WKN GmbH, part of the PNE Group, has sold the project rights for three French wind farms with a total output of 27 megawatts to Quaero European Infrastructure Fund. Two of the three wind farm projects are in the windy northern France region. The Daméraucourt wind farm is made up of six wind turbines, and the Dargies II wind farm has three wind turbines. Project Maisonnais, which was also sold to Quaero, consists of three wind turbines and is in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region in western France. Quaero European Infrastructure Fund had already acquired two French wind farm projects from WKN at the turn of the year between 2017 and 2018. Roland Stanze, Managing Director of WKN GmbH: "We are delighted that we, the PNE Group, have been able to reach such a successful conclusion with Quaero, and are now very much looking forward to continuing our successful collaboration." Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE: "After the project sales and achievements of the past few years, this is yet another great success on the French wind energy market. France is increasingly gaining significance for the PNE Group." Sébastien Bourget, Managing Partner Quaero Capital and Head of Quaero European Infrastructure Fund: "We are very happy with our collaboration with WKN. This transaction fits perfectly within our strategy of teaming up with key industrial partners in the sector. It is also significant as our portfolio has now reached the key milestone of 100MW of wind farms in operation and construction, thus strengthening our strong root in the renewable energy sector ". *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *About Quaero European Infrastructure Fund* Quaero European Infrastructure Fund is a French fonds professionnel de capital investissement investing equity into infrastructure projects in sectors such as, transport, social infrastructure, telecom, energy, and utilities in Europe. Quaero Capital manages EUR 275 M for this infrastructure strategy. The fund manager Quaero Capital is an independent asset management company with headquarters in Geneva and offices in Paris, Zurich, Luxembourg and London. Quaero Capital is operating with the agreement from the French Monetary Authority (AMF), the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Swiss FINMA. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com *Quaero Capital* Antoine Turrettini Investment Director Tel: +41 (0) 22 518 83 00 a.turrettini(at)Quaerocapital.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG 2019-01-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 763711 2019-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2019 05:33 ET (10:33 GMT)