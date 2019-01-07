sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,43 Euro		+0,035
+1,46 %
WKN: A0JBPG ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2 Ticker-Symbol: PNE3 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ÖkoDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PNE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PNE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,411
2,424
12:28
2,41
2,425
12:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PNE AG
PNE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PNE AG2,43+1,46 %