Caliber Corporate Advisers: President of Vantagepoint ai Lane Mendelsohn Interviewed Live on NASDAQ

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders was invited to be interviewed live on NASDAQ as he has been established as a technology and market expert.

Lane Mendelsohn is known in the trading industry for his highly accurate market analysis software, Vantagepoint. The software is backed by patented AI technology and can forecast trend direction up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy.

Vantagepoint forecasts for thousands of different stocks in 13 different sectors including retail. Because of Mendelsohn's impressive data insight, particularly about recent trends in retail, he was asked to do a live interview at the NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square.

'Especially in the volatile markets that we've seen, you've got to have the tools. You've got to have insights and you have to have an edge. And with our accuracy being as high as it is, over 86% accurate, that's going to allow traders and investors to stack the odds in their favor and allow them to make the right decisions at the right times by having insight that they otherwise wouldn't have had if they didn't have this type of technology in their corner.', said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai.

As the first AI trading software in the world available to retail investors, Vantagepoint is also the longest standing, while it remains at the forefront of the trading software industry with about 30,000 customers in about 160 countries worldwide. 2019 marks the Company's 40th Anniversary of empowering traders and investors around the world.

About Vantagepoint ai, LLC

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint ai, LLC, creators of Vantagepoint software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

