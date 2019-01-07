

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a shareholder of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), announced that it has delivered a letter to Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree's CEO. In the letter, Starboard stated that Dollar Tree's inability to execute a turnaround at Family Dollar has weighed heavily on the company's stock and resulted in the low valuation levels. Starboard believes it is time for Dollar Tree to explore all strategic alternatives for Family Dollar, including an outright sale of the business.



Starboard said it is time for Dollar Tree to take the first step towards implementing a multi-price point strategy and begin a wide-scale market test of additional price points in its Dollar Tree bannered stores.



