City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 04-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 175.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 178.44p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 04-January-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 67.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue 67.72p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.11m

Borrowing Level: 21%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528