Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 04-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1747.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 1759.03p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1701.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 1713.13p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---