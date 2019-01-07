NOTICE 2019-01-07 TURBO WARRANTS LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 7 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2019-01-08. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704899