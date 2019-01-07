NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions.

With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.

Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 have already been sold in 20 countries as of September 30, 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.

Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital (managed by 360 Capital Partners.), its main shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management funds as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Company: NAVYA Headquarters Address: 1 rue du Dr Pierre Fleury Papillon Villeurbanne 69100 Main Telephone: 04 69 73 17 10 Website: www.navya.tech Ticker/ISIN: NAVYA(BOURSE)/FR0013018041 Key Executives: Jérôme Rigoud Contact: Diego ISAAC Phone: +33648582562 Email: diego.isaac@navya.tech

