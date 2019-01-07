Stout Expands Investment Banking Operations in Europe

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, announces the opening of its newest office in Germany. Located in Berlin, Stout's third office in Europe will provide cross-border mergers, acquisitions, equity financing, and debt financing coverage for Germany and the market regions of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Nordics.

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes Mathis Wilke as Managing Director to lead the office and serve as a senior member of the global technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) practice. Mathis brings deep expertise in international mergers, acquisitions, and financing across numerous industries, with an emphasis on TMT. In addition, Mathis will contribute his extensive network in Greater China and work closely with Stout's offices across the region on Sino-European transactions.

Stout also welcomes Kevin Kissner as a Vice President in the Investment Banking group and as a member of the global TMT practice. He is also based in Berlin. His investment banking experience comprises mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate and leveraged finance. At Stout, Kevin will contribute his experience to also provide high-growth companies with tailored equity and debt financing solutions.

"Germany is the world's fourth-largest economy, and its capital city, Berlin, has emerged as a European powerhouse for high-growth companies and technology divisions of global market leaders across all industries," said Mathis. "I'm very excited to help advance Stout's European expansion and commitment to Germany."

"It couldn't be a better time to establish the Stout brand in Germany," said Nick Jachim, head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "The economy is diverse, and Berlin is attracting record rates of investment. With his background in technology and a robust global network, Mathis is an ideal addition to our team and is certain to accelerate our international growth."

About Stout

Stout is a leading independent provider of Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. With 21 offices globally, we serve a range of clients, from large corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn more at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout GmbH, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464749/Stout_Risius_Ross_Inc_Logo.jpg