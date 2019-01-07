OTC Markets Group Expands Global Footprint in Europe with Opening of London Office

New Subsidiary Marks Key Strategic Investment in the Region

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the opening of its new subsidiary, headquartered in London, as part of a broader strategy to meet the needs of European issuers looking for cost-effective solutions to access the U.S. Capital Markets.

This expansion underscores the success of OTC Markets internationally, with over 2,000 companies from 30 global markets, including London, Frankfurt and Paris, trading on OTC Markets. As transparency and targeting U.S. investors becomes increasingly important to foreign issuers, cross-trading provides global companies already listed on international exchanges with a well-regulated way to strengthen U.S. visibility and tradability without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. Secondary trading on OTC Markets offers an investor experience comparable to a stock exchange-according to a recent study, on average, companies experience a home market liquidity increase of 28% and an OTC Market increase of 37% after joining the OTCQX Market, presenting opportunities for issuers to enhance liquidity in both their home market and abroad.

"Leveraging the strength of our OTCQX and OTCQB Markets and international corporate services capabilities, we are excited by this strategic opportunity to grow our issuer network," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "Our new London presence will play a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of OTC Markets internationally and further cultivate relationships with companies in Western Europe."

To coincide with opening of the London office, Jonathan Dickson has joined as Vice President, Corporate Services and will report to Jason Paltrowitz. As part of a broader focus to help issuers globalize their investor relations outreach and emphasize best practices, Jonathan will help European issuers navigate the U.S. capital markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

