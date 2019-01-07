Cboe Global Markets Reports Several Trading Volume Records for Full Year 2018

- Cboe reports ADV growth for 2018 across each business segment and several trading volume records

- Cboe SPX options and VIX futures set new annual ADV records, among others

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported December monthly and full-year 2018 trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain December and full-year 2018 statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Full Year

December December % November %



% 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Full Year Trading Days 19 20

21

251 251

Total Volume 165,150 136,425 21.1% 162,138 1.9% 1,975,329 1,736,204 13.8% Total ADV 8,692 6,821 27.4% 7,721 12.6% 7,870 6,917 13.8% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Full Year Trading Days 20 20

21

252 251

Total Volume 6,212 5,780 7.5% 5,696 9.1% 75,609 73,991 2.2% Total ADV 311 289 7.5% 271 14.5% 300 295 1.8% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Full Year Trading Days 19 20

21

251 251

Total Volume 30,579 22,763 34.3% 28,313 8.0% 337,777 311,952 8.3% Total ADV 1,609 1,138 41.4% 1,348 19.4% 1,346 1,243 8.3% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Full Year Trading Days 19 19

22

256 256

Total Notional Value € 176,619 € 151,656 16.5% € 226,959 -22.2% € 2,655,358 € 2,410,693 10.1% Total ADNV € 9,296 € 7,982 16.5% € 10,316 -9.9% € 10,372 € 9,417 10.1% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Full Year Trading Days 20 20

22

259 259

Total Notional Value $671,028 $623,450 7.6% $766,930 -12.5% $9,683,592 $7,650,885 26.6% Total ADNV $33,551 $31,173 7.6% $34,860 -3.8% $37,388 $29,540 26.6%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

Numerous Trading Records Set in 2018

Several trading records were set for the year. Average daily volume (ADV) across all four of Cboe Global Markets' options exchanges (Cboe, C2, BZX and EDGX) combined reached a new all-time high in 2018 with 7.87 million contracts, up 13 percent from 2017.

ADV in total index options trading at Cboe, C2 and BZX Options exchanges set a record for the sixth consecutive year in 2018 with 2.23 million contracts, up 11 percent from 2017.

ADV in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options trading at Cboe reached a new all-time high for the sixth consecutive year in 2018 with 1.48 million contracts, up 27 percent from 2017. This included record ADV during global trading hours (GTH) of 10,371 contracts, doubling 2016's 5,137 contracts, the previous high.

SPX Weeklys also set trading records in 2018 during both regular trading hours (RTH) and GTH sessions. Trading in regular hours saw an ADV of 886,926 contracts, up 27 percent from 2017, while GTH ADV was 6,478 contracts, nearly three times higher than the previous record of 2,329 contracts set in 2016.

Overall, trading on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) set a new record in ADV with 300,036 contracts, up two percent from 2017. Trading in VIX futures at CFE set a new ADV record in 2018 for the 14th consecutive year with 294,914 contracts, just edging out 2017's ADV of 294,259 contracts. VIX futures at CFE also set record annual ADV in GTH for a third consecutive year with 30,494 contracts, up eight percent from 2017.

Cboe FX reached a new all-time high in 2018 with average daily notional value of $37.4 billion, 24 percent higher than the previous record of $30.1 billion set in 2014.

Fourth-Quarter 2018 Selected RPC Guidance

The company currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for the fourth-quarter of 2018 to be in line with the amounts noted below for the two-months ended November 30, 2018. These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three-months ended December 31, 2018 will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX options exchanges and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars) Two-Months Ended Three-Months Ended Product: Nov-18 Nov-18 Oct-18 Sep-18 Aug-18 Multiply-Listed Options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX) $0.084 $0.079 $0.074 $0.068 $0.063 Index Options (Cboe and C2) $0.746 $0.740 $0.740 $0.737 $0.748 Total Options Average Revenue Per Contract $0.274 $0.265 $0.259 $0.244 $0.240 Futures (CFE) $1.679 $1.702 $1.717 $1.704 $1.683

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

