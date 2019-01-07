Global Biomarker Market Reach US$ 76600 Million by the end of 2025

PUNE, India, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A biomarker, or biological marker, generally refers to a measurable indicator of some biological state or condition. The term is also occasionally used to refer to a substance whose detection indicates the presence of a living organism.



Biomarkers are often measured and evaluated to examine normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention. Biomarkers are used in many scientific fields.

In 2018, the global Biomarker market size was 29500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Biomarker Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

- PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

- Merck Millipore (U.S.)

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

- Consumables

- Service



Market segment by Application, split into

- Diagnostics Development

- Drug Discovery and Development

- Disease-Risk



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

- United States

- Europe

- China

- Japan

- Southeast Asia

- India

- Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

- To analyze global Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

- To present the Biomarker Market development in United States, Europe and China.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biomarker are as follows:

- History Year: 2014-2018

- Base Year: 2018

- Estimated Year: 2019

- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

