Mobidiag Ltd., a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company addressing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, today announces the CE-IVD marking of Novodiag CarbaR+. Novodiag CarbaR+ is a single molecular test allowing fully automated detection of Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE), and associated resistance markers. CPE are bacteria that are resistant to carbapenem class of antibiotics. In addition, NovodiagCarbaR+ identifies a plasmid-mediated resistance to colistin. Colistin is considered the drug of last resort for many infections.

Novodiag CarbaR+ combines multiplex qPCR and microarray testing in a single product allowing cost-effective and fast analysis of the most common CPE and colistin resistance markers. These bacteria may cause multiple antibiotics to perform inefficiently, which in turn can lead to serious infections, particularly in healthcare settings. The test is designed to run on-demand using the automated Novodiag system, producing results in 80 minutes with less than five minutes hands-on time by an operator.

With two multiplex tests already available for screening antibiotic resistance (Amplidiag CarbaR+VRE and Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR), the new on demand Novodiag CarbaR+ test will enable rapid patient screening for multidrug resistant organisms, helping to prevent their spread in a hospital environment, and enabling physicians to guide patient treatment accordingly.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said, "Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most significant challenges to global health. Mobidiag is contributing to the fight against "super bacteria" by developing innovative diagnostic tools. Novodiag CarbaR+ is our third test on the Novodiag system and strengthens our offering in the fight against antibiotic resistance. Together with our Amplidiag and Novodiag tests, we offer comprehensive diagnostic solutions to a wide range of infectious diseases in both centralised and decentralised laboratories regardless of their size and patient volumes".

The Novodiag CarbaR+ test is now available directly through Mobidiag and local distributors. For more information, visit our product page.

About Novodiag CarbaR+ (CE-IVD)

Novodiag CarbaR+ is combining multiplex qPCR and microarray in one single test allowing cost-effective and fast analysis of the most common carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae and colistin resistance markers. The complete panel includes the detection of the following genes: KPC, NDM, VIM, IMP, OXA-23, OXA-24, OXA-48/181, OXA-51, OXA-58and MCR-1. These may cause multiple antibiotics to perform inefficiently, which in turn can lead to serious infections, particularly in healthcare settings. This test is run on the on demand automated Novodiag system with results in 80 minutes and less than 5 minutes hands-on time directly from pure culture and rectal swabs.

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a commercial stage, fast growing molecular diagnostics company whose affordable, widely applicable and robust technology makes the power of molecular diagnostics available to address the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by rapid detection of pathogens and their potential resistance to antibiotics. Through its Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions, Mobidiag offers a comprehensive range of fast, reliable and cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions for the detection of infectious diseases to laboratories of all sizes.

Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005216/en/

Contacts:

Dorothee Allard, Marketing Communications Manager

+33 1 55 25 17 13

marketing@mobidiag.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner, Matthew Neal, Chris Welsh

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

mobidiag@consilium-comms.com

WG Partners

Andrew Craig, Partner

+44 203 705 9320

andrew@wgpartners.co.uk