Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 101 MW EPC project in India

Singapore, 7 January 2019Vestas is off to a great start in 2019 by securing its first order of the year with a 101 MW Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project in India from Trinethra Wind & Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Continuum Wind Energy Pvt Ltd. The project is designed to sell power to commercial and industrial consumers through a third-party Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

Following the recent 252 MW EPC order from Vivid Solaire Energy Pvt. Ltd., the order reaffirms the Indian market's confidence in Vestas' EPC competencies.

The project is located at Rajkot in the state of Gujarat and the order includes delivery, installation and commissioning of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines, as well as the project's civil and electrical work. Upon completion of the project, Vestas will commence a 15-year full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement as well as a Vestas Online Business SCADA solution.

"Continuum has enjoyed its relationship with Vestas and looks forward to deploying their latest offering of V120-2.2 MW turbines in India for the first phase of 101MW of the 350 MW project. Vestas' offering will help us provide high quality and reliable service to our prestigious commercial and industrial customers in Gujarat. We are encouraged by the increasing interest of commercial and industrial customers in purchasing renewable energy", said Arvind Bansal, CEO of Continuum Wind Energy.

"We are very excited to start the year with an EPC order in India; this showcases the confidence and trust that our customers have in our capabilities across the full range of projects. We will be working closely with our partners to help India meet its renewable energy needs while enhancing the Indian wind energy sector by providing long-term job opportunities as well as low-cost energy to the local community", said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Turbine delivery is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019 and commissioning is expected by second quarter of 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Foo

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific

FOHKH@vestas.com

+65 9645 4558

Charu Tripathi

Marketing Professional, India

CHTRI@vestas.com

+91 73394 32334

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

