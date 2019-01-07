

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pelican Water Systems for $120 million. Pelican Water Systems provides residential whole home water treatment systems. Pentair said the addition of Pelican Water Systems will strengthen the company's business by providing new growth opportunities through both its innovative products and its multi-channel approach.



Pentair plc also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aquion for $160 million in cash. Aquion offers a diverse line of water conditioners, water filters, drinking-water purifiers, ozone and ultraviolet disinfection systems, reverse osmosis systems and acid neutralizers for the residential and commercial water treatment industry. Pentair said the addition of Aquion and its affiliated dealer network, offering complete systems and solutions, will highly complement the company's value chain in residential water offerings.



