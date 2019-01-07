Telenet Selects Teleste for Upgrading its Optical HFC Equipment

TURKU, Finland, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation announced today that it has reached an agreement with Telenet for supplying optical network products as part of an upgrade project to install 1,2GHz capable equipment in the optical section of the access network. Under the agreement Teleste will supply optical transmitters from its HDO product range and optical nodes from its AC product range. The equipment will enable delivery of new broadband services according to the DOCSIS 3.1 standard.

The Contract has a substantial value and investments will happen over a period of three years. The agreement is an extension to a previous framework agreement with Telenet.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and on average it had approximately 1,500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Telenet

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders, Brussels and a part of Wallonia (Botte du Hainaut). Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium.

The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Telenet is 58% owned by Liberty Global - the world's largest international TV and broadband company, investing, innovating and empowering people in more than 10 countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/telenet-selects-teleste-for-upgrading-its-optical-hfc-equipment,c2712216