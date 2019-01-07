Cboe Global Markets Announces Changes to Management Team

Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, elevated to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced that Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, will become Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly. Eric Crampton, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Software Engineering, will become Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Chris Isaacson.

Isaacson takes over chief operating duties from Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer, who is leaving Cboe on January 14 to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Tilly will add the title of President, a position he held from 2011 to 2013. These appointments will be effective January 14.

As Chief Operating Officer, Isaacson will run the day-to-day operations of the company and assume oversight of the Risk/Information Security teams, while continuing to lead the trade desk, infrastructure, data and analytics, and foreign exchange (FX) technology and operations, which he previously led as Chief Information Officer. As Chief Technology Officer, a new position within Cboe, Crampton will lead global software engineering, quality assurance and project management.

Since joining Cboe Global Markets in 2017, Isaacson has led the integration of the Cboe and Bats Global Markets (Bats) technology platforms following Cboe's acquisition of Bats in 2017. A founding member of Bats in 2005, Isaacson held various senior leadership positions with the company, including Chief Operating Officer from 2007 to 2014 and Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer from 2014 to 2017. Prior to helping found Bats, he was a software developer at broker-dealer Tradebot Systems from 2003 to 2005.

Crampton also joined Cboe in 2017 following the Bats acquisition. He had been with Bats since 2008, where he led the software engineering teams through the implementation of the company's proprietary exchange technology platform and through the technology integrations following Bats' acquisitions of Chi-X Europe and Direct Edge. He previously held technical and management roles at Amazon and at Automated Trading Desk, an electronic market making and technology firm.

Cboe Global Markets Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said: "The role of COO is a natural progression for Chris Isaacson, given his track record of success with the company and the importance we place on leading-edge technology and relentless execution. He is widely regarded as one of the top technology and operations professionals in the industry and is uniquely qualified to lead our daily operations during this next phase of our growth."

Tilly continued: "Eric Crampton is a world-class financial technology professional who has been instrumental in the integration of Cboe and Bats. Working alongside Chris, he and his team are successfully executing our technology integration, creating a common world-class trading platform across our equities, options and futures exchanges, which when completed, will be a game-changer for Cboe and its customers. On behalf of everyone at Cboe, we congratulate Chris and Eric on their promotions and know that they will continue to deliver value to our colleagues, customers and shareholders."

Commenting on Chris Concannon's departure, Tilly said: "Chris and I came together to execute the transformative Cboe-Bats deal. He shared my vision for what Cboe could become and today, with our greatly expanded multi-asset product line and global footprint, Cboe Global Markets is one of the world's largest exchange operators. We've had a tremendous working relationship and I want to personally thank him for his contributions to Cboe and wish him continued success in his next challenge."

Chris Isaacson said: "I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. This is an incredibly exciting time for Cboe Global Markets given the growth we've experienced this past year, especially in our proprietary index products, while achieving major milestones toward our corporate integration and technology migrations. We continue to execute on our commitment to product innovation, leading-edge technology and seamless trading solutions. We have an outstanding team in place who delivers on this commitment each day and I'm excited about all we can accomplish going forward."

Chris Concannon commented: "I am incredibly grateful to Ed, the Board of Directors and all of our Cboe Global Markets associates for their support. I'm proud of the work our entire team has done in the successful integration of Bats, which leaves Cboe even better positioned for the future. It is bittersweet to be leaving such a fantastic team, but I'm excited to pursue a challenging new leadership opportunity. I wish the entire Cboe team continued success."

