Locate Bio Limited - Key US Patents for Cell Therapy Delivery Secured

- Locate Bio is granted key US and EU patents for its IntraStem™ non-viral, next generation gene delivery technology

- Locate Bio attending the Biotech Showcase at JPM 2019 in San Francisco on 7-9 January 2019

NOTTINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Locate Bio Ltd ("Locate"), a cell and gene therapy platform company developing a pipeline of regenerative medicine products, has received notification that it will be granted key patents covering its IntraStemTM technology in the United States and Europe (patent application numbers US20170080101A1 & EP3082871A1).

IntraStem is a cell penetrating peptide (CPP) based intracellular delivery system designed to overcome the limitations of current gene therapy vectors. It raises the efficacy bar for non-viral transfection systems whilst offering greater versatility, expected safety and lower manufacturing costs compared to viral vectors. As a next-generation approach, IntraStem is able to deliver a wide range of biologics including plasmid DNA, mRNA, siRNA, proteins and antibodies, with high efficiency in an array of cell types including many hard-to-transfect cells. Repeated or sustained administration is also possible with IntraStem due to its low toxicity profile, while good tissue penetration has been demonstrated following local delivery in vivo. These combined attributes make IntraStem an ideal technology for the transfection of cells or more generally the delivery of biologics into cells in vivo and therefore enable cellular reprogramming or gene editing directly in patients. Locate is currently evaluating new therapeutic applications for this exciting new technology.

Dr Nick Staples, Chief Executive of Locate commented: "The granting of our first IntraStemTM patents in the US and Europe adds to the excitement building around our next generation, non viral transfection technology. We are delighted with the comparative performance of IntraStem versus current transfection standards, which has now extended across a wide range of cell types, payloads and preclinical models. The broad utility of IntraStem opens up a multitude of therapeutic opportunities, including gene editing and cell reprogramming in vivo. We are presently evaluating new product opportunities in therapy areas where cell and gene therapies may deliver breakthrough and potentially curative benefits to patients".

Locate's CEO, Nick Staples and CSO, Professor Kevin Shakesheff are attending the Biotech Showcase at JPM 2019 in San Francisco through to 9th January should you wish to meet with the company.

For more information, please contact

Corporate: Dr Nick Staples, CEO - email: nstaples@locatebio.com

Media: Richard Hayhurst - email: richard@richardhayhurstassociates.com

About Locate Bio Limited

Locate is a private cell and gene therapy company in the UK with next generation technologies designed to address recognised industry bottlenecks that limit current therapeutic approaches.

The company's technologies TAOS® and IntraStem™ overcome the current limitations in cell and gene therapy treatments. TAOS is designed to locate cells at the required site of action and to create an environment that promotes their therapeutic effects. IntraStem is a next generation cell penetrating peptide (CPP) based intracellular delivery technology that overcomes the limitations of current gene therapy vectors.

Locate is developing a pipeline of novel regenerative medicines and is evaluating additional clinical opportunities where cell and gene therapies may deliver breakthrough and potentially curative benefits to patients.

The company, which is headquartered within MediCity in Nottingham, has a pipeline agreement with theUniversity of Nottingham which provides further opportunities to gain exclusive rights to future technologies generated by Locate's scientific founder, Professor Kevin Shakesheff, and his world-leading regenerative medicine research team.

For more information visit: www.locatebio.com

