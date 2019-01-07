

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - With traders turning cautious on Monday after the strong gains recorded on the previous session, most of the markets across Europe are down in negative territory despite having opened higher on positive cues from Asia.



The vice ministerial level trade talks between the U.S. and China commenced at Beijing today, but the buying momentum witnessed on Friday and in Asian markets earlier in the day is totally absent in European markets now.



The lower U.S. index and stock futures, concerns about the likely impact of the government shutdown in the U.S. and Brexit uncertainty, in addition to a report showing eurozone investor confidence to have tumbled to the lowest level in five years are weighing on the markets.



Crude oil prices are up once again on hopes the production cut agreed to by OPEC and some non-OPEC members including Russia will help ease concerns about excess supply in the market. Also, traders expect a positive outcome from U.S.-China trade talks will help revive global economic growth and result in increased demand for crude.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. is notably lower, with its benchmark FTSE 100 declining by about 0.58%. France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX are also down by nearly 0.6%, while Switzerland's SMI is down more than 1%.



Sweden, Spain, Portugal and Italy are little changed from previous closing levels, while Turkey is up sharply.



On the economic front, Germany's manufacturing new orders decreased for the first time in four months in November and the fall was worst than expected, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Factory orders decreased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1% from October, when they grew 0.2%, revised from 0.3% reported earlier. Economists had forecast a modest decline of 0.1%. The latest fall was the most severe since a 3.6% slump in June.



The data said demand from the euro area dropped 11.6%, while orders from other countries grew 2.3%.



A preliminary report from Destatis showing Germany's retail sales to have grown at the fastest pace in seven months in November, exceeding economists' expectations.



Retail sales rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.4% from October, when they edged up 0.1%, revised from a 0.3% fall. Economists had expected a 0.4% increase. On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 1.1% in November after a 5.2% rise in October, revised from 5%. Economists were looking for a 0.4% fall.



Survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed eurozone's investor confidence deteriorated for a fifth straight month in January to its lowest level in over four years, but the easing was less severe than expected.



The Sentix investor confidence index dropped to -1.5 from -0.3, marking the lowest level since December 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -2 for January.



The current situation index dropped for a fifth month running, to 18, which was lowest level since January 2017.



The expectations index of the survey fell for a third straight month -19.3, which was the lowest score since August 2012.



'With these data, the eurozone is dangerously close to stagnation,' Sentix Managing Director Manfred Hubner said.



Meanwhile, eurozone retail sales grew for a second straight month in November and at a faster-than-expected pace, supported by lower oil prices and rising wages.



Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from October, when sales increased at the same pace, figures from Eurostat showed Monday. October sales growth was earlier reported as 0.3 percent. Economists had forecast 0.2 percent growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX