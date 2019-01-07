Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading LTE for IoT chipmaker, and Polymer Logistics, a global leading provider of "One-Touch Retail Ready" Packaging (RRP) and pooling services solutions to retailers worldwide, announced the availability of the Polymer Logistics Smart IoT Tracker, now approved for use on the LTE-M network of Verizon Wireless, and pending approval by other operators. The Smart IoT Tracker is tailored for use on Polymer's CleanPal pallets and can also be used as a standalone tracking device for other IoT applications. The new device will be on display at CES 2019.

"The Polymer Logistics Smart IoT Tracker is indeed a very smart device," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans' IoT business unit. "It is designed with careful attention to the needs of pallet-tracking applications, such as temperature and location monitoring. According to industry analysts, the addressable market for the mobile tracking of pallets numbers in the billions of units, representing a very real opportunity, and we are pleased to work with Polymer Logistics in getting this excellent pallet tracker to market."

The Polymer Logistics Smart IoT Tracker is designed for the tracking and monitoring of logistical assets and is tailored specifically to fit onto Polymer Logistics' CleanPal pallets. In addition to the LTE-M connectivity provided by Sequans' Monarch platform, the device includes a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, and network-based geolocation. The Smart IoT Tracker fits securely between the standard slats of a pallet without any overhang so that forklifts cannot damage it. It uses standard AA batteries, eliminating the fire risk of lithium ion batteries. The Smart IoT Tracker is in an IP66 enclosure, making it safe from extreme weather conditions, powerful seas, or jets of water. It does not have to be removed from pallets prior to washing.

"We chose Sequans' Monarch Platform for the LTE connectivity for our new Smart IoT Tracker, because Monarch is one of the most mature, reliable, and power-efficient LTE-M connectivity solutions in the industry," said Ohad Perry, CTO, Polymer Logistics. "Sequans also made it easy for us to bring this product to market because their total solution approach to IoT includes not just the hardware, but also the necessary software to reduce the complexity of IoT device development."

Polymer Logistics Smart IoT Tracker is powered by Sequans Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides enhanced coverage modes, including a +23dB power amplifier, that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power, indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide. www.sequans.com.

About Polymer Logistics

Polymer Logistics is a global leader in Retail-Ready Packaging (RRP). Founded in 1994 Polymer Logistics provides world-class plastic container and pallet pooling services while working closely with manufacturers, suppliers/packers and retailers alike to ensure cost-effective logistics solutions and maximum in-store product availability. Aligned with the pooling services is the innovative design and manufacturing capability. Polymer's extensive range of returnable transport, storage and display products includes collapsible bins, folding, nestable and stackable crates, together with reusable dollies and pallets. These offer substantial costs benefits, environmentally friendly and are robust enough to withstand the rigorous demands of retail supply chain logistics for many years. www.polymerlogistics.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered six generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks, both LTE and WiMAX, around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the Internet of Things. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans

