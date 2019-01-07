CROP Develops Genetics and Micropropagation Laboratory in Nevada to Grow 10,000,000 Hemp CBD Starts for the 2019 Season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (CSE: CROP.CN) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today its 49% owned subsidiary Elite Ventures is nearing completion of a 1,600 square foot genetics, tissue culturing and micropropagation laboratory at the company's Nevada Farms. The objective of the team and the lab will be to provide 10,000,000 plant starts for the company's 2,115 acres of CBD farms. By propagating in the lab, the company will save approximately $3.0 Million in seed and planting costs for the 2019 season.

The laboratory team's objective, beyond saving on planting costs, is the mandate of developing proprietary genetics to maximize yield and provide the company a Global edge with specific attentions paid to the over 100 other photocannabinoids beginning with cannabinol (CBN) and cannabigerol (CBG).

Cannabis industry analysts, The Brightfield Group, estimate the hemp-CBD market alone could reach $22-billion by 2022.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "The development of this genetics and micropropagation lab is further demonstration of our team's dedication to keeping our genetics portfolio and brands at the fore front of this industry. Teams worked steadily through the later part of the year and Holiday season on the construction and development of this lab which will save the company and our stakeholders a significant amount in 2019 and beyond."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP" and in the US under the symbol "CRXPF". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. The Company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on a San Bernardino dispensary app with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the Nevada Project; the technological effects of Nevada Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.



Company Contact

Michael Yorke - CEO and Director

E-mail: info@cropcorp.com

Phone: +1-604-484-4206



Website: www.cropcorp.com