

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced, based on a preliminary review of its results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2018, the company achieved guidance for the full-year 2018 that it provided on October 25, 2018. The company's guidance include: adjusted EPS in a range of $8.75 - $8.80; and total revenue of approximately $15.2 billion. The company will report its results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 on January 31, 2019.



Celgene also provided guidance for the full-year 2019, including total revenue expected to be $17.0 billion to $17.2 billion, a 12 percent increase year-over-year, based on the mid-point of the range. Based on GAAP, earnings per share for the full-year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $8.48 to $9.17. Adjusted EPS for the full-year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $10.60 to $10.80.



Looking forward, Celgene reaffirmed its expected 2020 long-term financial targets. For 2020, the company continues to expect: total revenue range of $19.0 billion to $20.0 billion; and adjusted EPS to exceed $12.50.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX