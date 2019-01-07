New Acting Managing Director for Castellum Stockholm-North

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Stefan Bergström will take up the position as acting Managing Director for Castellum Region Stockholm-North, until a new Managing Director is appointed. Stefan Bergström brings extensive experience from leading positions in international business development, including business area manager at Studsvik AB, and leading roles within ABB and Business Sweden.

"I'm happy to see Stefan Bergström take on this role as acting Managing Director at Region Stockholm-North. Arriving with his substantial experience in strategic issues and activities, Stefan has a lot to contribute to Castellum's strong development", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB.

Castellum is currently one of the leading companies within sustainable real-estate and city development, not least in the fast-growing Stockholm region. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in Castellum buildings in over 20 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki.

"It's very exciting to become part of Castellum's ongoing growth journey. I hope to contribute new approaches for the real-estate segment, as well as promoting a strong team spirit within the Castellum Group", says Stefan Bergström, acting Managing Director for Castellum Region Stockholm-North.

Stefan Bergström will begin his new position January 8, 2019, and join the Executive Management Group.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, phone +46-31-60-74-50

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki. In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no. SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46-31-60-74-00

