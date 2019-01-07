Findit, Inc.: Findit Begins Exploration into the CBD Industry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: FDIT) has closed out 2018 and is looking forward to 2019. Many of the projects that will conclude in 2019 have been under development for the better part of 2018.

Findit is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol FDIT. The stock performance over the last year performed as follows. As of December 31st, 2017 the company had 342,530,032 of common stock outstanding. On the last trading day of 2017, the stock closed at 0.0106. The market cap as of that date was $3,630,818.33. Over the past year the company converted one hundred million (100,000,000) shares of common stock to preferred and issued 4,200,000 shares of common stock. The common stock outstanding had a net reduction of 95,800,000 shares from 342,530,032 to 246,530,032. With the increase in price from the last trading day of 2017 to the last closing day of 2018 with the reduction of common stock, the market cap for the company saw an increase from $3,630,818.33 to $4,419,540.57. The stock price showed an increase from the last trading day of 2017 to last trading day of 2018 of a 69.8% gain.

Findit is currently developing a new version of the Findit: Right Now App, which is available now on Android and IOS devices in the Google Play Store (GOOG) and in the Apple App Store (AAPL). When the new app is rolled out in 2019, Findit is looking to increase users. Users do not need to create an account on Findit to use the app - anyone who downloads the App has the option of viewing content posted without signing in. If a person who downloads the App wants to post or leave a comment or like a post they are required to login at that point. By not requiring people who download the App to join Findit, many people having concern over their personal data, can be relieved that they can still view content posted to Findit without disclosing their information. This is a great way for Findit to get traffic from these viewers even if they do not want to post content. Other social sites require you to create an account once you download their App.

With the current state of uncertainty regarding social networking sites selling membership data to third parties, it is incredibly important that Findit makes it abundantly clear that we never sell data to third parties and we do not have any plans to. By clearly stating that as the new Findit App rolls out it is our goal to attract many of these users that have abandoned some of these other sites or reduced the amount of content they are posting and sharing with others due to fear of their privacy being compromised.

In addition to the launch of the newly improved Findit App in 2019, Findit, Inc., is exploring opportunities within the CBD industry. Findit is currently providing marketing to CBD Unlimited, Inc. OTC Pinksheets (EDXC), and have discovered revenue streams that Findit believes it can enter into that will require a relatively small investment with potential of a high rate of return. The area that we are looking into within the CBD landscape will not deter us from our core online business model that revolves around social networking and search. We want members to post content inside their Findit sites that they want indexed in Findit search, as well as having the capabilities of having the content posted shared to other social networking sites and indexed by other search engines. These sites include; Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google, Yahoo and Bing, but are not limited to them.

In December of 2018, Findit rolled out a newly revised landing page for Findit Vanity Keyword URLs. With the roll out, we offered a special rate of $7.95 per Findit Vanity URL which is down from the $79.00 yearly price. Anyone can now reserve as many Findit Vanity URLs they want at the rate of $7.95. We are still offering Findit Prime that includes one Vanity URL along with 4 press releases distributed over Findit and several of our news sites along with a promoted release that Findit promotes to its social networking accounts on outside social networking sites. The purpose of these social promotions for members utilizing Findit press release distribution is to increase readership of the press releases submitted. Findit prime is available for $99.00. All services included in Findit Prime can be used immediately. With the 4 press releases included in Findit Prime, once they are used up members can purchase more releases at a 50% discount or purchase additional Findit Prime packages. Some members have multiple Findit Vanity URLs so purchasing additional Findit Prime packages may be a more cost effective approach.

Raymond Firth President and CEO of Findit, Inc. stated "We are looking forward to a great 2019 and out performing 2018. 2019 is filled with opportunities for Findit, Inc. We want to to provide growth that will be beneficial to our shareholders along with services that our Findit members will love and benefit from too. With the services offered in Findit and the rollout coming of the revised Findit App along with the research that has us looking into an opportunity within the CBD space, we are conservatively optimistic that are existing members will love the new updates in the revised App and post even more from their mobile devices. We know that the more posting that occurs, the more indexing happens, the more search results Findit members content show up in, which often turns into more sharing. All of this results in more page views which can result in more income from ad revenue, as well as driving new members who want to gain more online exposure under a unique Vanity URL on Findit."

