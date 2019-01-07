

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open Monday's session mostly higher. Factory Orders and ISM Non-Manufacturing Index are the major focus.



Asian shares closed positive. European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 52 points, the S&P 500 futures up 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are declining 4.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow surged 746.94 points or 3.3 percent to 23,433.16, the Nasdaq soared 275.35 points or 4.3 percent to 6,738.86 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.05 points or 3.4 percent to 2,531.94.



On the economic front, Factory Orders for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it declined 2.1 percent in the prior month.



ISM Non-manufacturing Index for December will be published at 58.4, down from 60.7 in November.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in a fireside chat about economic outlook and monetary policy at the Rotary Club of Atlanta, in Atlanta GA, with audience Q&A at 12.40 pm.



Asian markets finished all green on Monday. Chinese stocks ended the day firmly in positive territory. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.8 percent. The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index surged 2.4 percent.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 1.1 percent, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 1.2 percent.



European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 25.84 points or 0.54 percent, the German DAX is down 47.42 points or 0.44 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 31.44 points or 0.46 percent and the Swiss Market Index is down 83.89 points or 0.98 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is declining 0.52 percent.



