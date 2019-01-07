

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - CytoReason, an Israel-based company that uses machine learning for drug discovery and development, said Monday that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that will leverage CytoReason's cell-centered models of the immune system.



CytoReason said it will receive from Pfizer payments potentially equaling up to low double digit millions of United States dollars for technology access fees, research support and certain success-based payments.



CytoReason noted that its proprietary platform helps rebuild lost cellular information from gene expression data and associates genes to specific cells. This information is then integrated with additional omics and literature data to create a cell-based model of the trial-specific immune response.



According to the company, integration with its disease model empowers the study analytics and allows the model to learn and improve, leading to robust target discovery, drug response biomarkers and indication selection.



'We believe that CytoReason's platform has the potential to offer valuable insights that may be applied to our research into the human immune system. Leveraging technologies such as this can help us understand disease and prioritize targets, and support our mission of bringing innovative new therapies to patients who need them,' said Michael Vincent, Chief Scientific Officer, Inflammation & Immunology of Pfizer.



