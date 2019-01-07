American Diversified Holdings Corp.: ADHC's Cannabis Company www.Thecbdklub.Com Enters Into a Broad Range Agreement With Full Service Cannabis OEM Manufacturer Providing Private Labeling For Over 100 CBD Products

New Alliance Includes CBD Products For Both Pets and Humans Launching Thecbdklub Into The $22 Billion CBD Industry

MARKET DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) today announced that the company has reached a preliminary agreement with full service Cannabis company that will provide all the necessary ancillary services for The CBD Klub to fully enter the $22 Billion CBD arena. The partner company is a grower, processor, packager and logistic support operation. TheCBDKlub will be private labeling all the CBD products with our own "www.THECBDKLUB.com" logos and product support information. Once the final details of the agreement are reached ADHC will fully publicize more details regarding this relationship.The partner company is a leader in CBD manufacturing, development, brand building, product development, research and regulatory affairs. The CBD products that ADHC's THECBDKLUB will be offering are manufactured using the highest quality industrial hemp in a FDA registered, insured and GMP compliant facility. All products will be manufactured specifically for ADHC, private labelled with our specific company information. Also included is all order processing, shipping invoicing and delivery.

ADHC anticipates further details on this alliance in the very near future.

"This agreement truly a game changer for ADHC and puts www.THECBDKLUB.com on the map. A very exciting aspect is entering the pet market with numerous canine products. Also we will be designing a product assortment from over 100 products for our site", Commented ADHC. "This agreement is a full turn key arrangement from growing, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, warehousing, order processing, shipping, invoicing and customer service. Leaving www.TheCBDKlub.com free to focus on driving traffic and building more ecommerce alliances. We envision adding an advertising platform, Online CBD Community, Current Research News Feed, Medical Experts Section for both Humans and Pets. We believe the future looks extremely bright for www.THECBDKLUB.com. The Incredible aspect of our growth is that ADHC has built this entire business model on alliances with no dilution of common stock into the float, which currently sits at 330mm or $1.88 mm," concluded ADHC.

The current capital structure for ADHC has not changed as of our recent updates to OTCMARKETS.com. ADHC has no plans at this time to issue any further shares or to dilute the company in any manner.

SHARES OUTSTANDING 798mm

MARKET VALUE $4.2 Based upon most recent price of .0057

SHARES IN THE FLOAT 330mm

FLOAT VALUE $1.88mm

Recently, Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.15 (fifteen cents). The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of ADHC's two operating divisions, www.AuracisMigraine.com (Migraine Bio-Device) and www.TheCBDKlub.com (Cannabis E-commerce Platform). To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com. Goldman Small cap research recently wrote a report on another cannabis company PURATION (PURA) and the stock met Goldman's price target of .26 per share The Goldman report features an in-depth analysis of the AURACISTM patented non-opioid pain management technology using Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation (TENS) to treat severe migraines. This procedure is derived from the OMEGA surgical procedure which has been established as extremely successful in treating severe migraines. "This report will give shareholders and other interested parties and comprehensive picture of both our current operation business, the market environment, and our growth potential, Goldman's has resulted in a $.15 per share stock price estimate as our business develops," commented ADHC. About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffrey analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters. Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co. ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. AURACIS TM is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique Ecommerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

