Trimb Closes its Acquisition of Skin Care Brands in Northern Europe

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimb Healthcare AB ("Trimb") has successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of CCS Healthcare Nordic AB's ("CCS") portfolio of skin care products in Sweden, Norway and the UK ("CCS Skincare Brands"). The portfolio includes several well-established and highly recognized brands, including CCS Swedish Formula, Indy Beauty[1], Oliva, Bamse[2], and exclusive rights to DAX and Antibac in the consumer sales channel in Sweden. The CCS Skincare Brands' sales and marketing organization in Stockholm has also been transferred to Trimb.

About Trimb Healthcare AB

Trimb is a rapidly growing OTC and consumer healthcare company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's experience and competencies span across all regulatory classes and most therapy fields relevant to consumer healthcare. Trimb's products are sold in more than 50 countries and the company has its own go-to-market organization in northern Europe. (www.trimb.com)





[1] Including a strategic collaboration with Sweden's leading influencer Therese Lindgren

[2] Trimb's rights to Bamse are limited to certain countries and indications

