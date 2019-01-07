TwentyFour Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED



(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Non-Executive Director Appointment

7 January 2019



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is pleased to announce that Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 7 January 2019.

Joanne is a solicitor, former General Counsel and Board Member with a background in Asset Management and Finance. Previously, a Senior General Counsel, covering areas including: Investment Management, Structured Finance, Hedge Funds and Fixed Income within major financial and legal institutions for many years. A lawyer with experience of issues relating to asset backed securities, corporate governance and vehicle structuring.

This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11. There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in relation to this appointment.



For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

