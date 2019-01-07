Healthcare Executive from Amazon Joins binx health Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health, a pioneer in convenient health, today announced that it has appointed Samar Parikh to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Parikh has held various leadership positions within Amazon, including as an early catalyst behind its entry into healthcare. Parikh was also instrumental in the company's recent acquisition of PillPack. His roles at Amazon have included Global Leader, Business Development & Strategy (Consumables & Consumer Healthcare) and General Manager, CPG, Consumer Healthcare, and Consumer Healthcare Innovation, where he was responsible for managing Amazon's retail businesses across consumer-packaged goods, consumer healthcare and medical devices.

"Over the past several years we've witnessed a shift in the way healthcare is delivered, considered, adopted, and promoted," commented Samar Parikh. "I was drawn to binx because of its unique vision, its clinical and scientific rigor, and because I believe the company is positioned to transform near-patient testing through new delivery models."

"With consumers increasingly making informed choices about their own healthcare, Samar's background and accomplishments fit binx health perfectly as we embark on a year of key inflections ahead," said Stanley Lapidus, binx health chairman.

Binx' proprietary, desktop point-of-care io platform is designed to perform rapid and accurate PCR-based detection providing a laboratory-quality result in about 30 minutes. The platform is currently in a multi-center, pivotal clinical study to obtain FDA regulatory clearance for chlamydia and gonorrhea, which are among the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) globally. The Company is also launching mobile and digital solutions for evidence-based, at-home testing in order to broaden patient access under the guidance of licensed physicians for thoughtful and responsible care delivery. Together, the Company's point-of-care and digital health offerings will meet people where testing is most convenient for them, where they live, work and shop.

About binx health

binx is developing a leadership position in new delivery methods for consumer health. With its proprietary, desktop, PCR-based point-of-care testing platforms and consumer mobile offerings, the company is redefining "convenient health" for the modern consumer. binx is developing a suite of offerings that service healthcare needs where people live, work and shop. The Company's io platform is designed to be easy-to-use, allowing non-laboratory trained users to run a test, in about 30 minutes, with the same accuracy as a lab test making it suitable for placing in primary care, retail pharmacies, supermarkets, and anywhere else consumers are likely to seek convenient, onsite testing. binx is driving solutions to take place in retail clinics, supermarkets, primary care offices, and at home through a suite of mobile and digital offerings. binx health investors includes financial investors, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Novartis Venture Fund, LSP Venture Capital, BB Biotech, RMI Investments and Southwest Ventures Fund and strategic investors, Consort Medical (whose wholly owned subsidiary Bespak are the manufacturers of the company's low-cost, proprietary multi-plex cartridges) and China-based Wondfo Biotech.

Contact: Brian Heffron, bheffron@ctpboston.com | 781.799.9568

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765544/Binx_Health_Logo.jpg