New PoP Will Serve One of the Fastest Growing Technology Hubs in North America

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the global data and IP services arm of telecom leader NTT (TYO: 9432), announced today that the company is expanding its award-winning tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Toronto, Canada.

This expansion will enable NTT Com to further scale its offerings to Internet service providers (ISPs), content-oriented companies, and cloud, hosting and CDN providers in this highly strategic market. The PoP will also support the growing demand for high-quality IP services from global companies and organizations that have established their Canadian headquarters and/or operational centers in the region.

Additionally, the financial services, commercial, distribution, media and industrial sectors, all key drivers of Toronto's vibrant economy, will benefit from more global connectivity and networking options.

NTT Com customers will be able to connect at numerous capacity levels including 100G ports with confirmed diversity and direct connections to multiple points in the Global IP Network to ensure the highest reliability and the lowest latency in the IP services.

"We are thrilled to extend our footprint into one of North America's fastest growing technology hubs," said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America. "Internet-centric businesses and organizations operating in the area will have direct access to our tier-1 global backbone and the high-performance IP solutions they need for their content, online video, hosting, gaming and other bandwidth-intensive applications."

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO, and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Com's Tier-1 Global IP Network covers North and South America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for content, data and video transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914).

NTT Com was recently named Best North American Wholesale Carrier at the Global Carrier Awards 2018 for the fifth consecutive year. The company has also won the Best Global Wholesale Carrier (Data) award twice in the last five years.

