Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that it will co-present a session at the upcoming National Retail Federation (NRF) Conference in New York on January 13-16, 2019.

In this session Kiabi (www.kiabi.com), which has been working with Software AG to expand its operations across multiple countries, will talk about how it has leveraged technology to transform and how process design and orchestration were combined with Software AG's leading API management capability to create a growth-driven retail ecosystem. Kiabi, a French family fashion retail powerhouse, teamed up with Software AG in order to streamline and automate its processes as well as powering an external ecosystem allowing rapid expansion into new markets.

Who:

Christophe Alié, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Leader Innovation Transformation, Kiabi

Oliver Guy, Global Industry Director Retail, Software AG

What:

Transformation in the Business Process Jungle Lessons from French Fashion Retailer

When:

Sunday, January 13th form 9:15 a.m. 9:45 a.m.

Where:

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Stage 4 of Expo Hall Level 1 "Big Ideas Session"

At the event Software AG will be available at booth #1233 to demonstrate solutions that are in use by some of the world's most progressive retailers helping them to deliver a continuous, differentiated and personalized experience across multiple channels. Demonstrations include real-time inventory visibility, omni-channel orchestration, real-time customer insight, IoT Connected Inventory and Robotic Process Automation. Retail technology veteran, Steve Stone former CIO of Lowes and Lbrands (Victoria Secret, Bath Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel), will also be available to provide his perspectives on digital transformation and the findings of the 2018 Retail Digital Adoption survey sponsored by Software AG.

