

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) expects fourth quarter 2018 revenue to be about $288 million and full year 2018 revenue to be about $1.102 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $294.35 million for the fourth-quarter, and $1.11 billion for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NuVasive preliminary revenue results for full year 2018 reflect approximately 7% growth on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to revenue of $1.027 billion for full year 2017. On an organic basis, excluding the impact of the SafePassage acquisition and foreign currency, full year 2018 revenue growth was approximately 5%.



NuVasive noted that it will report its full financial results for 2018 and provide its financial outlook for 2019 during its earnings announcement planned for late February.



