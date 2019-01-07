Mevion Medical Systems has announced it has signed a contract with Mercy Hospital St. Louis for the purchase of a MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005362/en/

The addition of proton therapy to the Pratt Cancer Center will be part of the comprehensive tools available to physicians to provide personalized treatment plans for their patients (Photo: Business Wire)

Mercy Hospital's David C. Pratt Cancer Center is a nationally accredited center, which provides outpatient treatment, radiation oncology and infusion services for the cancer patients throughout the Mercy hospital network.

"We are very happy to be able to offer this powerful cancer fighting tool to our patients," said Dr. Robert Frazier, MD, chairman of radiation oncology at Mercy Hospital. "At the Pratt Cancer Center we have been expanding the technologies that we can provide to our patients. Cancer comes in so many forms that having the right set of tools for each patient is critical. Adding protons gives us a new precision tool that is becoming the standard of care for certain tumors."

The proton system at Mercy Hospital will be incorporated directly into the existing radiation oncology department. Embedding proton systems is a more efficient approach enabled by the highly compact systems that Mevion provides. This design helps the hospital share existing resources and maintains a fully integrated continuum of care for patients.

"Mevion is proud to partner with Mercy Hospital to serve the patients of the St. Louis region," said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Mevion Medical Systems. "Mevion customers consistently demonstrate a successful approach to proton therapy by focusing on building systems that support their clinical goals. Our compact system is able to support Mercy's large community hospital network and provide the benefit of proton therapy to the patients who truly need it."

Mercy Hospital is purchasing a proton system with HYPERSCAN technology, which is the most advanced form of pencil beam scanning proton therapy on the market. Cleared by the FDA in 2017, HYPERSCAN enables a faster and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation to tumors. The system's advanced clinical capabilities in conjunction with its compact size and affordable design has changed the landscape of proton therapy. Today, more cancer centers are considering providing compact proton therapy to their patients because of the technology Mevion has advanced.

"At Mercy, we are committed to ensuring the communities we serve have access to the most advanced and state-of-the-art treatment options. Our partnership with Mevion delivers on this promise to our patients and supports our physicians to provide the best care possible," said Stephen Mackin, president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005362/en/

Contacts:

Melanie Benton

Mevion Medical Systems

Mbenton@mevion.com 1-978-540-1551