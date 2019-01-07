Technavio's global environmental disinfection robot market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global environmental disinfection robot market from 2018-2022.

The innovations in deployment models will be one of the major trends in the global environmental disinfection robot marketduring 2018-2022. The robotics as a service (RaaS) model could be adopted by vendors to make a significant impact on market growth as more end-users will invest in leasing the product than buying a new environmental disinfection robot to avoid the high upfront cost. This will assist the vendors in increasing their market presence in developing countries, where the key vendors have been collaborating with local distributors to establish their market presence.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global environmental disinfection robot market will be the changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs:

Global environmental disinfection robot market: Changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs

The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of HAIs is driving the growth of the environmental disinfection robot market. The HAIs can occur during admission, examination, treatment, or rehabilitation and can spread from sources such as patients, visitors, hospital equipment, surroundings, and hospital staff. With the increasing awareness about HAIs, the emphasis on terminal cleaning in hospitals and improvement in patient care will significantly affect market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "Healthcare facilities primarily rely on products such as disinfectants for terminal cleaning. They have been modifying their cleaning protocols to combat HAIs that are caused because of various multidrug-resistant organisms, pathogens, and spores such as Clostridium difficile infection. There is a significant need for advanced technology to handle microorganisms that can develop resistance against disinfectants and antibiotics."

Global environmental disinfection robot market: Segmentation analysis

This global environmental disinfection robot market analysis report provides market segmentation by technology (UV-C technology and HPV technology) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major technology segments, the UV-C technology segment held the largest environmental disinfection robot market share in 2017, contributing to approximately 87% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

