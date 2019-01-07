Technavio analysts forecast the global jicama market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing demand for organic jicama is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global jicama market 2018-2022. The increasing demand for organic jicama is one of the positive trends that can influence the growth of the global jicama market during the forecast period. The growing perception among consumers that organic jicama is healthier than conventional jicama is boosting the demand for organic variant of jicama. The players in the market are also coming up with new organic jicama products to cater to the demand from consumers. The promotion of organic food products by various government agencies and the increasing health consciousness among consumers will also help in increasing the demand for organic jicama during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global jicama market is the health benefits of jicama:

Global jicama market: Health benefits of jicama

One of the growth drivers of the global jicama market is the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits from the consumption of jicama. Jicama is rich in nutrients and contains protein, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese, and fiber. It helps in improving digestion and helps in preventing constipation and other diseases. Moreover, jicama contains vitamin C, which helps in boosting the immune system and helps in neutralizing the effects of free radicals connected with heart diseases and cancer. Therefore, with such health benefits, the market is expected to see a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The health consciousness among consumers is growing, and they are demanding more healthy food and beverage products. The past few years have witnessed an increase in the occurrence of health problems such as diabetes, digestive disorders, allergies, and obesity among consumers globally. Hence, people have become health conscious and are following a healthy diet to prevent or reduce the occurrence of these diseases. Hence, healthy eating habits have increased the demand for healthy food ingredients, which will propel the growth of the global jicama market during the forecast period."

Global jicama market: Segmentation analysis

The global jicama market research report provides market segmentation by product (conventional jicama and organic jicama), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 39% share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

