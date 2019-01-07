A leading market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their competitor analysis template for a renewable energy industry client.

With the introduction of new import tariffs in the renewable energy industry, the pressure to quick-start project construction and qualify for federal tax credits has increased substantially. Rising tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and inverters from China is resulting in the delay or cancellation of few projects and is increasing costs for new renewable energy suppliers in the United States. To counter such challenges, companies must be proficient in identifying their key competitors and study their approach, especially when it comes to dealing with market challenges. The renewable energy market in the US is extremely competitive and is dominated by large companies who have access to better technologies and funding. Competing with such companies can be a difficult task for new market players, but with the help of competitor analysis solutions, energy companies can easily devise strategies that will help them establish brand presence in a competitive marketspace.

The business problem: The client was facing difficulties analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, business agreements, and product launches due to the introduction of new tariffs by the US government. By leveraging Infiniti Research's expertise in developing effective competitor analysis templates, they wanted to strategically profile key players in the renewable energy industry.

"Companies need to understand changing energy industry trends to make necessary adjustments to their business strategies. Doing this would help them better understand their target audience and bring about refinements in business strategies," says an industry expert from Infiniti Research.

The solution offered: Experts at Infiniti Research analyzed data from various secondary and primary market sources, including paid industry databases and industry forums. The competitor analysis template included detailed profiles of companies and an accurate analysis of current activities and future energy industry developments. The competitor analysis template offered vital information on how the client could revamp their existing competitor analysis models and transform their approach to identifying customers' needs and demands.

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis template helped the energy company to:

Revamp their existing competitor analysis model.

model. Better analyze competitive developments such as business expansions, agreements, and product launches.

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis template offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing future energy industry developments.

Transforming their approach to identifying customers' needs and demands.

