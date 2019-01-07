Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that on December 17, 2018 it filed a Notice of Civil Claim with the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Notice of Civil Claim") against Aly Babu Mawji, Justin Liu, BridgeMark Financial Corp., Rockshore Advisors Ltd. (formerly known as, Cam Paddock Enterprises Inc.), Detona Capital Corp., Escher Invest SA, Essos Corporate Services Inc., Jarman Capital Inc., JCN Capital Corp., Kendl Capital Limited, Lukor Capital, Northwest Marketing and Management Inc., Sway Capital Corp. and Tryton Financial Corp. (collectively, the "BridgeMark Group").

In the Notice of Civil Claim, PreveCeutical made claims against the BridgeMark Group for fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract, conspiracy, unjust enrichment and breach of duty of honest performance in connection with services that the BridgeMark Group failed to provide to PreveCeutical, and various consulting agreements (the "Consulting Agreements") and subscription agreements (the "Subscription Agreements") entered into between PreveCeutical and certain members of the BridgeMark Group

The relief sought by PreveCeutical in the Notice of Civil Claim includes: rescission of the Consulting Agreements and the Subscription Agreements; all necessary actions to effect such recession, including an order that the relevant members of the BridgeMark Group return the securities issued to them by PreveCeutical under the Subscription Agreements and refund the consulting fees paid to them by PreveCeutical under the Consulting Agreements; damages; costs; and pre and post judgement interest.

"Given the conduct of the BridgeMark Group, we have no other choice but to defend the interests of our shareholders by pursuing this Notice of Civil Claim," said PreveCeutical's Chairman, CEO and President, Stephen Van Deventer.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman, CEO and President

