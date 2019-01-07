sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,039 Euro		+0,003
+8,33 %
WKN: A2DU8Q ISIN: CA74141E1043 Ticker-Symbol: 18H 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,034
0,049
17:02
0,041
0,044
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC0,039+8,33 %