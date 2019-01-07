A global analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestmarket basket analysis study for a leading retailer

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005656/en/

Market basket analysis study for a leading retailer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, retailers are facing immense pressures due to the expansion of e-commerce, especially when it comes to bigwigs such as Amazon and Walmart Inc. Various trends are being analyzed to increase retail sales from both online and offline channels. Companies are tracking the buying pattern of their consumers and identifying the product combinations to discover associations between customers and their purchasing patterns. Retailers are employing data obtained from market basket analysis to develop new pricing models and analyzing big data to improve revenues for their businesses. They are even leveraging market basket analysis tools to analyze the changing retail market trends and market dynamics to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The Business Problem The client is a leading retailer with an annual revenue of $33 billion. The company has a workforce of over 38,000, globally. Continuous changes in the preferences and customers' buying behavior was posing difficulties for the client. This forced the company to leverage Quantzig's market basket analysis strategy and make crucial decisions regarding promotions, displays, product placements, store segmentation, customer segmentation and target messaging. They wanted to understand and cater to their customers' changing purchasing behaviors and preferences.

Are facing difficulties predicting the needs of your customers? Get in touch with our experts and know how our business strategies can help you address them strategically.

"Retailers can easily determine retail market size, current retail market trends, quantity, and value of the customers' market basket to understand the pattern in which products are purchased and increase their sales with the help improved market basket analysis solutions," says an expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe market basket analysis solution delivered by experts at Quantzig helped the client to understand the current retail market trends and customers' behavior. They were able to predict their customer's need and devise a retail marketing strategy that could address the company's needs specifically. They gained the necessary insights required to optimize their campaigns and promotions in accordance with the changing retail market trends. Moreover, with the guidance of our experts, they were able to correlate market basket analysis with foot traffic counts and identify factors that resulted in sales. This successfully enhanced their ROI and helped them to identify target markets, current retail market trends, and enhance their customer-base by creating, delivering, and communicating a better customer experience.

Are your business strategies driving away your customers to competitors' companies and declining sales? Request a free proposal today!

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions helped the client to

Optimize campaigns and promotions.

Increase sales and improve ROI.

Want to know how market basket application can assist you to optimize your in-store operations based on the customers' buying patterns? Request for more information

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions offered predictive insights on

Strengthening market effectiveness.

Determining marketing strategies to retain customers.

Still not sure of the product combinations you need to provide to your customers? Request a free demo and access data on real-time dashboards to predict customer purchasing habits accurately.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005656/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us