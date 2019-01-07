Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point Plants Seed in Vegetation Management Industry with the Recapitalization of W.A. Kendall and Co.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Blue Point Capital Partners, in partnership with management, announced today the recapitalization of its third Blue Point IV platform investment, W.A. Kendall and Co. ('WAK') (www.wakendall.com), a provider of vegetation management services to utility companies in the Southeast United States.

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, WAK provides tree trimming, mowing, line clearing, debris removal, storm restoration, and other services to utility customers. Service demand is largely driven by regulatory requirements and the necessity to routinely manage vegetation to mitigate power outages. For nearly 50 years, WAK has been providing these critical services required by investor-owned and public utilities, as well as rural electric co-ops, to ensure power lines remain safe and operational.

'Given its impressive reputation and growth, W.A. Kendall is a perfect example of the type of company with which Blue Point aims to invest. We look forward to partnering with and assisting the management team as they continue to evolve WAK's capabilities and drive profitable growth,' said Brian Castleberry, a Principal with Blue Point.

The acquisition of W.A. Kendall is an example of Blue Point's extensive experience within the business services industry focus, adding to the 35 investments that Blue Point has made in this sector over its 19-year history.

'Our team really valued Blue Point's experience in the utility services sector, as we believe they can help us to improve and grow our offerings to current and new utility customers,' said Robert Williams, President of W.A. Kendall. 'Our team has worked extremely hard to achieve our level of success to date, and we are excited for the next chapter in partnership with Blue Point.'

Sean Ward, a Partner with Blue Point, said, 'WAK's strong reputation for safety, reliability, and customer service has positioned the Company well in the market. We are thrilled to partner with such an exceptional team to enhance its business practices, operational capabilities, and continue its growth story.'

BB&T Capital Markets served as the exclusive financial advisor to W.A. Kendall in connection with the transaction.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 20-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and China, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

