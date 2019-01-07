Technavio analysts forecast the global organic milk market to grow at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005666/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global organic milk market to grow at a CAGR close to 5% by 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing use of innovative packaging is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global organic milk market 2019-2023. Players and manufacturers in the global organic milk market are presenting their product offerings in new packaging formats to increase the shelf-life of the products and to revive consumer interest in their products. Moreover, product packaging is considered a silent salesman of the product. Labeling, nutritional and dietary instructions, and brand stories make products stand out. Thus, creative packaging and branding add to the appeal and are major factors of differentiation for manufacturers and marketers. Vendors are introducing more sustainable, user-friendly, convenient, and high-quality packaging. New packaging technologies and formats used by vendors in the global organic milk market include controlled atmosphere packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, intelligent packaging, and active packaging. Therefore, with such initiatives, the market is expected to boost the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global organic milk market is the growing product launches:

Global organic milk market: Growing product launches

With product launches, vendors are introducing new product varieties and innovative products, such as different flavors of organic milk, in the global organic milk market. Successful product launches help in increasing revenue flow and expanding consumer base of the players in the market. Thus, it is an important growth driver. More players in the market are launching products to cater to the evolving consumer demands and drive store sales. Players focus on innovation, product line extension, and diversification. Many players in the market are expanding their product portfolios to include organic milk-derived products such as organic yogurt, butter, cream, and flavored milk. For instance, Maple Hill Creamery launched its 100% grass-fed organic whole milk in a family-sized 64-ounce half gallon pack. Thus, with such packaging innovations, the market for organic milk is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the global organic milk market has been the reducing barriers for purchase. In addition to rising purchasing power, the increasing availability of organic milk in retail markets has aided its adoption. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channels for organic milk globally. In 2017, in the UK, modern trade retailers accounted for a majority of the organic milk sales, with approximately half of the sales originating from Tesco and Sainsbury."

Global organic milk market: Segmentation analysis

The global organic milk market research report provides market segmentation by product (skimmed organic milk and partly skimmed and whole organic milk), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 51% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005666/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com