Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Andrew Davis has joined the firm's Technology and Life Sciences practices as a partner in the London office. Davis's appointment follows the recent hire of European Life Sciences partner Sophie McGrath.

Davis has particular experience in the technology, media and life sciences sectors, and represents clients ranging from large corporates to emerging venture capital-backed companies. He advises on a wide variety of corporate transactions, including acquisitions and disposals, public takeovers, venture capital financings, joint ventures and reorganisations. He is listed as a recommended lawyer for Technology, Media and Telecoms in the Legal 500 UK

"Adding a lawyer of Andrew's caliber to lead our technology offering in London will substantially enhance our market position as a destination for European and cross-border counsel," said Anthony McCusker, Co-Chair of Goodwin's Technology practice. "His versatile practice, advising multinationals, emerging and early stage clients, is complementary to our work in the U.S. and both our international private equity and fund formation practices. We are excited Andrew has joined the Goodwin partnership."

"Goodwin's fast-growing London office is comprised of several innovative practices, providing a full spectrum of services from fund raising, to cross-border M&A across a number of firm's focus industries, including private equity, real estate and technology and life sciences," said Samantha Lake Coghlan, Co-Chair of Goodwin's London office. "Andrew's substantial technology experience acting for investors and corporates will be a value-add to our team's capabilities. We are very pleased to have him on board."

"I am excited to be joining Goodwin in London during such a strong period of growth," said Davis. "Goodwin has a market leading international offering across technology and the digital economy, and is exceptionally placed to advise the innovators of the future. It is a great fit for my practice, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues globally."

Davis can be reached at andrewdavis@goodwinlaw.com or 44.207.447.4224.

Goodwin consistently ranks at the top of the private equity and technology league tables, including its current first place ranking for technology M&A transactions in North America, as noted by Bloomberg, and second place ranking for both US buyouts and global exits, as reported by Mergermarket.

In London, Goodwin is widely recognized across both transactional and fund formation practices in private equity, real estate and life sciences industries. Most recently, the team was highly ranked by both Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK and named 2018 Transatlantic Team of the Year (Midmarket Deal) by The Lawyer

