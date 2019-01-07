Sohm, Inc.: SOHM, Inc., Enters into Master Supply Agreement with US based Pharmaceutical Company

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today the signing of a MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT with a US based customer to supply their OTC and Prescription (Rx) products. The manufacturing will be done through current agreements between SOHM and USA based facilities.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO, states that this new master supply agreement, when added to SOHM's 2019 products portfolio, will contribute significantly to the company's future overall growth. This agreement is just the beginning of SOHM's recent strategy, adopted by previous management, to smoothly increase its USA based manufacturing capabilities. This agreement is the result of persistent hard work by SOHM's predecessor as well as its sales and marketing team. The company's year 2019 revenue growth is expected up to 95% above the year 2018 figures.

Currently, SOHM expects more than 7 to 9 SKU orders from this customer. An updated shareholders outlook for the year 2019 should be released shortly.

Mr. Night and management are very thrilled with this development and we continue to work towards our vision and goals for the company.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO, further added that "this customer is an international pharmaceutical marketing company and its products include prescription skin care, tablets, capsules, and topical dose form products that are sold through all major distribution channels in the United States which include national and regional wholesalers, distributors, chain drug stores, mass merchandisers, GPO's, managed care organizations and state and government facilities.

Customer's management team, with over 100 years of combined experience, have expertise in the sales, marketing, manufacturing, regulatory, legal, consulting, IT, warehousing, logistics, financial, and consulting aspects of the Pharmaceutical Industry. Sales efforts by this customer's management team, over the course of their careers, have generated gross sales in excess of $1 Billion Dollars. Customer's primary focus is to continually provide the highest levels of quality and service and achieve complete satisfaction in the products they offer. This Customer values industry relationships and is continuously expanding its product offerings."

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and was introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

