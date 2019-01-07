The US electric car maker wants to start production of its Model 3 in the Chinese factory. Next year, according to high-profile CEO Elon Musk, mass production of electric cars will start there. As the US and China resume fraught negotiations on trade issues, Tesla has begun building a new production facility for its electric cars in Shanghai. The Californian electric car manufacturer had asked U.S. President Donald Trump not to apply a special duty of 25% to its Chinese made onboard computer for the company's new Model 3. Mr. Trump responded by imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...