

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is partnering with one of its top rivals, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB), to bring iTunes content to Samsung smart televisions.



Samsung announced Monday that it will offer iTunes movies and television shows as well as Apple AirPlay 2 support on 2019 Samsung Smart television models beginning this spring.



Support on 2018 Samsung smart televisions will be made available via firmware update. AirPlay2 is Apple's wireless streaming standard.



A new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut on Samsung Smart televisions in more than 100 countries, while AirPlay 2 support will be available on Samsung televisions in 190 countries worldwide.



With the new iTunes app on Samsung smart televisions, Samsung customers can access their existing iTunes library and browse the iTunes Store to buy or rent from a wide selection of movies and TV episodes - including the largest selection of 4K HDR movies.



iTunes Movies and TV Shows will work seamlessly with Samsung's Smart TV Services, such as Universal Guide, the New Bixby and Search, Samsung noted.



With AirPlay 2 support, Samsung customers will be able to play videos, photos, music, podcasts and other content from iPhones and other Apple devices directly to Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models.



Samsung and Apple are among the world's top three smartphone makers and have a complicated relationship. While the two companies are rivals in the technology industry, Samsung also provides major components such as screens for Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad.



In June 2018, Apple and Samsung finally settled their seven-year-long patent dispute, bringing to an end the long-running battle over the design of their rival smartphones. The settlement came just weeks after a U.S. jury ordered Samsung to pay Apple $539 million in damages for copying features of the original iPhone.



Apple is increasingly relying on its services business, which includes digital content and other services, as its sales of iPhones and other devices has slowed. The services business' revenues reached an all-time high of $10 billion in the recent fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX