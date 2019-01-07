

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - This year's Golden Globe Awards took the audience by surprise as the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, took home two major prizes - for best film drama and best drama actor for its star Rami Malek, who played the late Queen frontman.



Producer Graham King was joined on stage by Queen members Ryan May and Roger Taylor as he accepted the Golden Globe for the biopic on the British super rock band.



For Rami Malek, it was his third Globe nomination as Best Actor in a Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody, a role for which the Egyptian-American actor mastered all of Freddie Mercury's best-known songs.



One of the night's other big surprises in the film categories was Glenn Close winning best drama actress for her role in The Wife.



With tears flowing during her acceptance speech, Close dedicated the win to her mother and to the plight of women facing the demands of pursuing careers.



The Peter Farrelly-directed film Green Book was the big winner of the night. It won the award for Best Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.



Delivering a speech after accepting the trophy, Farrelly said, 'We are still living in divided times,' but 'we want to be happy and be treated equally.'



Olivia Colman merited an ovation when she took Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favorite.



Christian Bale was voted Best Actor in the same category for his transformational portrayal of Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's Vice.



Sandra Oh accomplished the rare feat of hosting the show and winning the Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama for 'Killing Eve.' Andy Shamberg was the co-host.



The 76th Golden Globe Awards also honored two industry greats - Jeff Bridges with the Cecil B deMille Award and Carol Burnett with the newly minted lifetime achievement award for work in television which now bears her name.



