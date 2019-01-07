Products Enabled with the HDMI 2.1 Specification Continue to Grow with New Announcements at CES 2019

Annual Shipments of Products with HDMI Interface Projected to Reach Almost 1 Billion Devices in 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDMI 2.1 Specification was released in November 2017 and manufacturers of several products including semiconductors, TVs, AVRs, soundbars, and game consoles have made announcements on upcoming releases supporting the specification. HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) reports that CES 2019 will see many more announcements covering a broad range of product categories.

"In one short year after the launch of the HDMI 2.1 specification, consumer electronics companies have launched innovative products improving the gaming experience, 8K displays and cinema quality audio for the home theater," said Rob Tobias, CEO and President of HDMI LA. "Because of the ongoing evolution of the HDMI interface, HDMI technology continues to be the universal interface for consumer electronics products."

HDMI LA also reports that almost 1 billion HDMI-enabled devices are projected to ship in 2019, amounting to eight billion devices shipping since the release of the first HDMI specification in 2002.

HDMI 2.1 Specification "Feature Showcase" at CESin the HDMI LA booth South Hall 1 #20208.

Following the release of the HDMI 2.1 specification, manufacturers are working on bringing new innovative products to market featuring the specification's new features. The HDMI LA booth will have several companies showcasing consumer experiences driven by those features including:

"The launch of the HDMI 2.1 Specification enables manufacturers to bring more immersive and dynamic experiences to consumers, and I invite everyone to come by the booth to see the demos," said Robert Blanchard of Sony Electronics, president of the HDMI Forum. "This is a time when the 94 Forum Member companies can celebrate the successful release and implementation of the specification that they worked so hard to deliver."

HDMI LA Booth Hosts the Annual HDMI Tech Zone

Also on display will be the latest brands representing the Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program, which includes over 100 participating HDMI Adopters representing several hundred major brands and resellers in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Premium HDMI Cables are required to be tested and certified only at HDMI Authorized Test Centers (ATCs) and display the authentication anti-counterfeiting Premium HDMI Cable Label.

Additionally, several HDMI adopters will be in the HDMI Tech Zone demonstrating their HDMI test equipment, testing services and active optical cables and solutions.

Available at the booth will be representatives of HDMI LA and to make an appointment, please contact Val Robbins at vrobbins@hdmi.org, or our media relations team listed below.

