The global coupling agents market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global coupling agents market is the increased demand for polypropylene applications. Coupling agents for polypropylene applications are available in three different forms, granular, liquid, and powdered forms, and all these three forms show excellent compatibility with polymers, resins, and synthetic and natural waxes. Coupling agents are added in polypropylene compositions, and these compositions are used in several applications, including plastic modification, hot melt adhesive, inks, paints and coating applications, release agents, and in reinforced panels. These and many other benefits of coupling agents will propel their demand in polypropylene applications.

As per Technavio, the increased innovations and product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global coupling agents market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global coupling agents market: Increased innovations and product launches

Companies in the market are taking major initiatives to increase their customer base by diversifying their product portfolio. This is leading to an increase in revenue inflow and higher profit margins. Further, manufacturers are constantly launching new products to increase their global presence. Thus, the constant product launches and innovations will create more application areas and increase the demand from end-users, which will promote the growth of the global coupling agent market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increased demand for polypropylene applications, factors such as product diversification, and the increased demand for sulfur silane coupling agents are expected to fuel the growth of the global coupling agents market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global coupling agents market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coupling agents market by application (rubber and plastics, paintings and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and fiber treatment), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC will continue to dominate the global market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

