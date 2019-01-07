Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings December 31, 2018 2,640,602,007 2,766,134,802

A total number of 2,798,608,083 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,602,007 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

32,473,281 voting rights attached to the 32,473,281 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005709/en/

Contacts:

Total