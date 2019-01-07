The "Europe Farm Management Software and Services Market: Focus on Delivery Model (On-Cloud and On-Premise), Application (Precision Crop Farming, Livestock Monitoring, and Indoor Farming and Aquaculture), and Country Analysis Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last decade, the agricultural industry of Europe has witnessed a massive transformation owing to the increasing demand for sustainable farming practices. Rising urbanization and high-income growth, especially in the East European countries, have resulted in growing concerns of food security across the region. Various agricultural start-ups and technology innovators are developing numerous sustainable farming systems. With the rapid employment of advanced farming solutions, farmers can enhance production yield by increasing inputs and efficient management of farm enterprises.

The advent of innovative farm management techniques has resulted in the accumulation of enormous data. Moreover, there has been an increasing need for complete farm management software to automate and monitor various farm activities. Farm management software and services include the use of IoT and big data analytics to solve key challenges such as resource management, decision-making, and record-keeping.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for the farm management software and services market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development and partnerships and collaborations. The major established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new forms of innovations. Trimble Navigation, Iteris Inc., AgJunction, Ag Leader, The Climate Corporation, Hexagon Agriculture, Raven Industries, and Topcon Positioning Systems were the most prominent names that surfaced in 2017 in this regard. These companies launched various new products and brought new developments to their existing products to expand their share in the market.

The need for more R&D and appropriate regulatory environment is a prerequisite for the sustained growth of this market. Various governments and private research institutes and regulatory bodies and associations are putting in substantial efforts to identify how farm management software can be important for required food production. The need for sophisticated farming techniques is necessary to fulfill the increasing demand for food. Farm management software not only makes farming more productive but also helps in attracting the youth toward farming and agriculture.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Convenience of Cloud Usage

Government Initiatives to Improve Farming and Agriculture

Cost-Effective Farming

Increasing Farm Size

Restraints

Lack of Technical Knowledge among Farmers

Risk of Security Breaches

Opportunities

Data Management with Big Data

Increased Availability of Portable Devices

Abundance of Arable Land

