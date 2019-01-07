Technavio analysts forecast the global data center rack PDU market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing interest in green data centers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global data center rack PDU market 2019-2023 With the high-power consumption and carbon emissions being two major concerns for data center operators, there has been a significant increase in the use of energy-efficient infrastructure, and renewable energy sources. Equinix and Digital Realty Trust are a few leading colocation providers that contribute significantly to the green data center market. Thus, the establishment of green data centers will have a positive impact on the global data center rack PDU market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global data center rack PDU market is the emergence of mini data centers:

Global data center rack PDU market: Emergence of mini data centers

Mini data centers are gaining popularity across the world, due to factors such as the growth of SMEs, the increasing need to reduce infrastructure spending, and the efficient management of edge data resources. A mini data center is a self-contained system, which is designed to house up to 40 rack enclosures. Mini data centers have IT infrastructure along with small cooling units. Mini data centers can support IT loads of around up to 250 kW and are mainly used as disaster recovery data centers and for branch office operations. The increasing interest in mini data centers will stimulate demand for IT infrastructure such as servers and networking solutions, storage, and rack PDUs, thereby driving the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center, "Apart from the emergence of mini data centers, factors such as the growing preference for intelligent rack PDUs, and the increasing investment in data center construction are expected to fuel the growth of the global data center rack PDU market during the forecast period."

Global data center rack PDU market: Segmentation analysis

The global data center rack PDU market research report provides market segmentation by product (intelligent rack PDU, and non-intelligent rack PDU), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the EMEA region held a market share less than the Americas in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

